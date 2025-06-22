Falter (6-3) earned the win against the Rangers on Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and five walks with one strikeout over 5.1 innings.

Falter held the Rangers to three runs despite throwing just 52 of 89 pitches for strikes and issuing five walks for the third time this season. After allowing only three earned runs and delivering four quality starts over six May outings, the southpaw has now surrendered 11 earned runs without completing six frames in any of his four June starts. He'll carry a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 51:31 K:BB across 85.1 innings into a tough matchup with the Mets next weekend.