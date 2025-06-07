Falter didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 win over the Phillies, coughing up four runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

The southpaw's three-game quality start streak came crashing to a halt, as Falter got tagged for runs in the first, third and fourth frames before being lifted after 65 pitches (40 strikes). It's the first time since April 27 he's allowed more than two earned runs in an outing, and Falter will take a 3.49 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 43:24 K:BB through 69.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Marlins.