Falter allowed a run on two hits and four walks while striking out one over five innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Falter had not walked more than two batters in any of his last five outings, though his 4.70 ERA over 23 innings in that span wasn't anything special. He limited the damage Tuesday to a Willy Adames solo home run in the fourth inning. Despite some recent mediocre performances, Falter remains fairly steady for the Pirates with a 3.73 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 70:39 K:BB through 113.1 innings over 22 starts. He's also matched his career high in homers allowed (17) in 29 fewer innings than last season. The southpaw is projected to make his next start at home in a rematch versus the Giants.