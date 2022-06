Madris is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

With southpaw Patrick Corbin on the bump for Washington, the lefty-hitting Madris will give way to the right-hitting Diego Castillo in right field. Through his first seven big-league starts, Madris has recorded a hit in all but one game while slashing .345/.345/.586 with a home run, four doubles, six RBI, five runs and a stolen base.