Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Hit hard in no-decision Saturday

Ashcraft didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers, coughing up five runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

All five hits off Ashcraft went for extra bases, including homers by Jake Bauers in the second inning and Sal Frelick in the fifth. The right-hander has served up six long balls in his last three starts as he shows signs of fatigue -- Ashcraft's tossed 113.1 innings already this season, nearly matching the 118 innings he tossed all of last season between Triple-A and the majors. Despite the swoon before the All-Star break, he still sports a 3.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 128:27 K:BB on the year.