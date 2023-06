Reynolds (back) said he's aiming to be activated from the injured list Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

That is the first day that Reynolds is eligible to be brought off the 10-day IL. Nearing the end of his recovery from a bout of lower back inflammation, he swung the bat Tuesday without issue and is going to throw on the field Wednesday. The 28-year-old outfielder should be ready to rock for Pirates ahead of their weekend series against the Brewers.