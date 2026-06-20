Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Appears as pinch hitter

Reynolds (groin) went 1-for-1 with an RBI in Friday's game against the Rockies.

Reynolds was a late scratch from the lineup, but he did enter the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and managed to deliver an RBI single. While that was a positive indication that his injury isn't particularly serious, Reynolds was immediately removed from the game in favor of a pinch hitter. Injury aside, Reynolds is in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 16-for-38 with four homers, nine RBI and eight runs scored.