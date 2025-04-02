Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Reynolds has been dealing with right triceps soreness that has impacting his throwing, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It helps explain why Reynolds has been in the designated hitter spot for three straight games and four of the last five contests, as his hitting is not affected. Reynolds has started all seven games so far and it does not sound like the triceps issue will keep out of the lineup. However, it has impacted the playing time of Andrew McCutchen, who has been out of the lineup for three straight contests.