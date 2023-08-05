Reynolds went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over Milwaukee.

Reynolds doubled in a run during the second inning and later hammered a solo shot in the sixth. It's been an up-and-down year for the 28-year-old outfielder but he's starting to heat up, Over his last eight games, Reynolds has gone 14-for-34 (.412) with three homers and seven runs scored. His slash line has improved to .268/.328/.449 with 38 extra-base hits through 411 plate appearances.