Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a three-run-home run, an additional run and a walk in Saturday's 13-12 victory against Cincinnati.

The Pirates trailed 9-0 after three frames but came storming back , with Reynolds' sixth-inning, three-run blast cutting the deficit to three. That was the outfielder's lone hit of the contest, though he also scored the go-ahead run in the eighth after taking a hit-by-pitch to begin the frame. Reynolds is up to a .269/.334/.466 slash line, 23 homers, 82 RBI, 80 runs and a career-high 12 stolen bases over 610 plate appearances on the campaign.