Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

Reynolds drove in Pittsburgh's first run Thursday, driving in Tucupita Marcano with a base hit. He'd steal third base later in the inning before scoring on a Rodolfo Castro sacrifice fly. Reynolds has looked worthy of his newly-signed eight-year extension early this season, playing a major role in the Pirates' surprising start. The 28-year-old outfielder is slashing .301/.330/.548 with five home runs, 12 runs scored and 20 RBI through his first 103 plate appearances.