Reynolds went 1-for-5 with three RBI on Wednesday against the Giants.

Reynolds delivered a two-RBI single in the fourth inning to account for the majority of his production. Despite hitting only .233, he now has 13 RBI and eight runs scored across his last 11 games. Reynolds went 34 games without a home run from early April to mid-May, though he appears to be back on track from a counting stat perspective and he has also maintained .282 average across 225 plate appearances on the season.