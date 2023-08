Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Cubs.

Reynolds has gone nine games without a home run, but he's knocked a double in five of his last seven contests. The outfielder is batting .292 (31-for-106) with 14 extra-base hits in August, a noticeable improvement on his .266 average for the year. He's added 18 home runs, 10 steals, 64 RBI, 66 runs scored, 28 doubles, four triples and a .789 OPS through 116 games this year.