Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Reynolds popped a three-run homer in the fifth inning, his sixth long ball of the season and first since April 7. He hit a respectable .261 in that span but tallied only 14 RBI and 16 runs scored in 35 games. Despite the slow stretch, Reynolds has struck out at only 19.3 percent clip and still possesses a .215 ISO for the season -- providing hope his production will return.