Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Reds.

Reynolds opened the scoring with a 391-foot solo shot off Brady Singer in the first inning, marking his first home run since June 29. The 30-year-old outfielder had been stuck in a power drought, slashing just .230 (26-for-113) with eight RBI and 10 runs scored over 29 games entering Thursday. This two-hit showing could be a sign that Reynolds is starting to turn things around.