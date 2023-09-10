Reynolds went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over Atlanta.

Reynolds extended his hitting streak to 10 games, though he has just two multi-hit efforts while batting .325 (13-for-40) in that span. The outfielder put the Pirates ahead 3-0 in the third inning with his blast, which earned him a third consecutive 20-homer season. He's added a .268/.327/.467 slash line, 69 RBI, 74 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, 30 doubles and five triples through 127 contests in a near-everyday role.