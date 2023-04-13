Reynolds is out of the lineup Thursday at St. Louis.
It's the first day off of the season for Reynolds, who is slashing .347/.358/.735 with five home runs, 14 RBI, two stolen bases and 10 runs scored through 12 games. Connor Joe, Ji Hwan Bae and Andrew McCutchen are starting across the outfield Thursday versus the Cardinals.
More News
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Drives in six runs•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Productive again Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Launches fourth homer•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: In midst of heater•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Goes yard against Reds•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Opt-out hurdle in contract talks•