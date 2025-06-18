Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Heads to paternity list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates placed Reynolds (personal) on the paternity list Wednesday.
Reynolds left the team to observe the birth of his child and must miss at least one game and no more than three while he's on the paternity list. The Pirates recalled Billy Cook from Triple-A Indianapolis to serve as a short-term replacement for Reynolds on the 26-man active roster.
