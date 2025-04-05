Reynolds went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees.

Reynolds continues to be limited to designated hitter while battling triceps soreness that affects his throwing. It's not enough to keep him away from the plate, and he was able to smack his first homer of the season when he went deep off Max Fried in the third inning. Reynolds is batting just .194 with three RBI, two runs scored and one stolen base across eight contests, but he should continue to play regularly as long as his triceps issue doesn't get worse.