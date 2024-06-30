Reynolds went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday's 4-2 win against Atlanta.

Reynolds didn't get the ball out of the infield on Sunday with a pair of groundouts to go with two strikeouts. His 25-game hitting streak is the longest in MLB this season and the fifth longest by a Pirates player since 1900. He entered June with a .249/.320/.402 slash line and finishes at .274/.341/.466. The 29-year-old has 13 homers, 46 RBI and five stolen bases for the season.