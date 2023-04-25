Reynolds and the Pirates reached agreement Tuesday on an eight-year, $106.75 million contract extension, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports.

There is also a ninth-year club option for 2031 that is worth $20 million with a $2 million buyout. Reynolds did not receive the opt-out clause that he had reportedly been seeking, but the deal does include some form of no-trade protection -- Mark Feinsand of MLB.com hears that Reynolds will be allowed to block a trade to six different organizations. All in all, it seems like a fairly team-friendly long-term pact for a player who has been consistently excellent since his arrival in the majors in 2019. Through his first 22 games this season, the 28-year-old outfielder carries an .872 OPS with five home runs, 18 RBI, three stolen bases and 13 runs scored.