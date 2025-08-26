Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double against the Cardinals in a loss Monday.

Reynolds broke a 1-1 tie with a 432-foot, two-run blast in the third inning. He also had a double in the opening frame, giving him multiple extra-base knocks for the first time since he belted two home runs Aug. 13 against Milwaukee. It's been a solid August for Reynolds, who is slashing .310/.375/.586 with four long balls, 10 doubles, one triple, 14 RBI and 10 runs through 23 games this month.