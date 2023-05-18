Reynolds went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored Wednesday against the Tigers.

Reynolds tallied hits in each of his last three at-bats to record his first multi-hit game since May 2. In 13 games since, he's hit just .226 with no RBI and six runs scored. After a scorching start to the campaign, Reynolds has been mediocre but has maintained overall marks of a 122 wRC+ and .353 wOBA across 176 plate appearances.