Reynolds went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored Wednesday against the Tigers.
Reynolds tallied hits in each of his last three at-bats to record his first multi-hit game since May 2. In 13 games since, he's hit just .226 with no RBI and six runs scored. After a scorching start to the campaign, Reynolds has been mediocre but has maintained overall marks of a 122 wRC+ and .353 wOBA across 176 plate appearances.
More News
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Swipes sixth base•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: On base four times•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Swipes fifth bag•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Double, stolen base in win•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Returns from bereavement leave•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Inks eight-year, $106.75M extension•