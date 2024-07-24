Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Wednesday that Reynolds (back) is fine and will travel with the club for its road trip that begins Friday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Reynolds had to be scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the Cardinals after his back locked up on him when he was getting out of the car earlier in the day. However, Shelton said it was mostly a matter of the day game not giving Reynolds enough time to get loose and that the outfielder was moving around normally by the time the contest was over. It sounds like Reynolds should be back in the lineup Friday in Arizona following the club's scheduled off day Thursday.