Reynolds is out of the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Cardinals.
It's the first day off this season for Reynolds, who is still not ready to play the outfield as he deals with right triceps soreness. Alexander Canario is getting the call in right field Monday while Andrew McCutchen serves as the Pirates' designated hitter.
