Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Monday that Reynolds is dealing with mid-back discomfort but is expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's season opener versus the Marlins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Reynolds is missing a third straight Grapefruit League contest Monday, but the Pirates seem to be holding him out as a matter of caution. The 29-year-old outfielder has popped four home runs in 15 games this spring. Reynolds is slated to be Pittsburgh's everyday left fielder in 2024.