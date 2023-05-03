Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks Tuesday against the Rays.
Reynolds had a busy day at the plate and extended his hitting streak to seven games. In that span, he has five multi-hit performances and has also recorded seven doubles, six RBI and four runs scored. Though he hasn't homered since April 7, Reynolds has still maintained a .330/.372/.585 line across 121 plate appearances.
