Reynolds (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

The 28-year-old was previously expected to rejoin the active roster Friday, and he's now officially been activated two days later. It was a relatively brief absence for Reynolds, who has been sidelined since June 19 due to lower-back inflammation. He had a .268/.406/.393 slash line and one home run, four RBI and seven runs through 16 games in June prior to the injury.