Reynolds is not in the Pirates' starting lineup against the Phillies on Friday.
Reynolds will get a breather Friday after going 0-for-21 with one RBI and seven strikeouts over his last five games. Alexander Canario, Matt Gorski and Tommy Pham will serve in the outfield for Pittsburgh on Friday.
