Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Reynolds took Andre Pallante deep on the first pitch of the fourth, providing the only run for the Pirates until the 10th inning. Reynolds has found his power stroke, with six of his 14 home runs this season coming over his last 18 games. He has kept up his hot hitting since the beginning of June, slashing .319/.372/.588 with seven homers and 18 RBI over his last 29 games.