Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

Reynolds scored the Pirates' first run in the fourth inning and delivered the game-winning two-run triple in the eighth. The 30-year-old is off to a hot start in August, logging five multi-hit efforts with five extra-base hits and five RBI in eight contests. For the season, he's slashing .241/.299/.390 with 11 homers, 56 RBI, 43 runs scored and three steals over 471 plate appearances.