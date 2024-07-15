Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored during Sunday's 9-4 win over the White Sox.
After going 4-for-5 at the dish Saturday, Reynolds added another pair of hits Sunday, including an eighth-inning homer off John Brebbia. The outfielder enters the All-Star break with a .284/.347/.487 slash line. He ranks 11th in OPS and ninth in home runs (18) among National League players.
