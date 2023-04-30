Reynolds went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two walks, a stolen base, three runs and two RBI across both contests in Saturday's doubleheader against Washington.
Reynolds had a double and a sacrifice fly in Game 1 before reaching base in all four of his plate appearances in the nightcap. The talented outfielder pushed his season slash line to .313/.348/.566 with the big day at the plate. Reynolds went through a three-game 0-for-10 stretch at the plate last week but has since bounced back by going 8-for-17 over his subsequent five contests.
