Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Orioles.
Reynolds reached base on a dropped third strike in the third inning and came around to score. He also reached base after being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning and swiped second base to tally his stolen bag of the season. Reynolds hasn't homered since April 7 -- a span of 32 games -- and he's hit just .256 with 10 RBI and 12 runs scored in that span.
