Reynolds (back) took on-field batting practice Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Reynolds has also been making throws from the outfield without issue and looks to be on track to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday versus the Brewers. The 28-year-old had slashed .279/.350/.472 with eight homers, 40 RBI, eight steals and 38 runs scored through 68 games when he landed on the IL last week with lower back inflammation.