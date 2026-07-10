Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Tallies 14th homer

Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against Atlanta.

Reynolds went back-to-back with Esmerlyn Valdez in the third inning to tally his 14th home run of the season. Reynolds has hit particularly well early in July, with this being his third long ball in eight contests, going 9-for-33 with seven runs scored, five RBI and two stolen bases. He now has a .196 ISO across 410 plate appearances, in line with his marks from 2022 and 2023, which are some of the more productive seasons of his career.