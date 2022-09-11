site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Catches breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mitchell is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Mitchell reached base seven times over the last two games, but he will be held out Sunday with the Pirates facing lefty Jose Quintana. Greg Allen will start in right field in Mitchell's place.
