The Pirates plan to select Mitchell's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old corner outfielder isn't one of the Pirates' top prospects, but he could get an everyday role with the big club nonetheless after he produced an impressive .306/.362/.500 slash line with five home runs and six stolen bases across 138 plate appearances. The Pirates may view Mitchell as an upgrade over rightfielder Jack Suwinski, who could be demoted in a corresponding move after posting a meager .609 OPS in 82 plate appearances since receiving a call-up from Double-A Altoona in late April.