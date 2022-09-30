site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Heads to bench Friday
RotoWire Staff
Mitchell is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.
Mitchell started the past four games and will take a seat after he went 3-for-13 with three walks, a run and a stolen base. Jack Suwinski will shift to right field while Ji-hwan Bae starts in right.
