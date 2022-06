Mitchell is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

After going 1-for-10 with four strikeouts in the Pirates' four-game series in Atlanta over the weekend, the lefty-hitting Mitchell will bow out of the starting nine with southpaw Zack Thompson on the bump for St. Louis. Pittsburgh will trot out an outfield of Tucupita Marcano, Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski from left to right.