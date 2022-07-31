Mitchell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-1 loss to the Phillies on Saturday.

Mitchell's home run was the only offense that the Pirates could muster in this low scoring affair. Despite not being touted as a high-powered bat, the rookie outfielder now has four home runs in 37 games this season and is slugging .455 in July. Mitchell should continue to see plenty of playing time in a Pirates lineup that is focused on developing for the future, so it is worth monitoring how his bat plays at the major-league level.