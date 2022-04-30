Mitchell has hit .305/.391/.542 with three home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs scored across 68 plate appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the 2002 campaign.

Mitchell was among a number of outfielders with Indianapolis capable of making a potential impact at the big-league level in 2022. However, he has emerged as the standout of that group, particularly by making a lot of quality contact. He has only a 12.1 percent strikeout rate and has combined that with a .246 ISO -- which has translated to eight extra-base hits across 66 plate appearances. With Travis Swaggerty struggling to produce at the dish, Mitchell could get the next opportunity to upgrade either of the corner outfield spots in Pittsburgh.