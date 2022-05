Mitchell will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Padres.

With Ben Gamel (hamstring) becoming the seventh Pirates position player to go on the injured list Sunday, Mitchell's playing time should be well-insulated for the foreseeable future. Mitchell had already started in each of the Pirates' four games following his call-up from Triple-A Indianapolis, with the 23-year-old outfielder going 5-for-17 with two doubles, a walk and a run over those contests.