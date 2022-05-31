Mitchell went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base Monday against the Dodgers.
Mitchell has started every game since being promoted to the majors May 24, and he has served as the leadoff hitter in two of the team's last three matchups. He didn't have a big performance at the plate Monday, but Mitchell took advantage of reaching base on an error in the ninth inning to steal the first bag of his big-league career. Mitchell has collected five hits in his first 25 at-bats -- including two doubles -- while striking out at a 25.9 percent clip. With both Ben Gamel (hamstring) and Jake Marisnick (thumb) sidelined, Mitchell should continue to get regular playing time in the outfield.