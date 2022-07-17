Mitchell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

The lefty-hitting Mitchell will take a seat for the series finale, giving way in right field to the righty-hitting Diego Castillo while southpaw Austin Gomber takes the mound for Colorado. Considering he started in both of the Bucs' previous two games against right-handed pitching while going 1-for-5 with a run scored, Mitchell looks as though he'll retain a large-side platoon role in the outfield coming out of the All-Star break.