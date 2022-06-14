site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-cal-mitchell-on-bench-for-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: On bench for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mitchell is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader at St. Louis.
Mitchell went 1-for-4 with a strikeout during Game 1, and he'll head to the bench for the nightcap. Canaan Smith-Njigba will make his first MLB start in left field in Game 2.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read