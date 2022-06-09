site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-cal-mitchell-out-of-lineup-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Out of lineup Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 9, 2022
at
3:22 pm ET
•
1 min read
Mitchell will sit Thursday versus Atlanta.
Mitchell will head to the bench Thursday after he went 5-for-14 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs over the last four games. Jack Suwinski will shift over to right field while Travis Swaggerty gets the start in left field and will bat ninth.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read