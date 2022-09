Mitchell went 3-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and an RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over St. Louis.

Mitchell crossed home on Oneil Cruz's triple in the fifth inning and he later poked his own RBI single in the eighth. He's now 7-for-19 (.368) with two runs scored through six games since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. On the year, he's slashing .224/.269/.340 with 14 RBI and 14 runs scored through 50 contests.