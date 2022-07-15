Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
The 23-year-old was sent down by the Pirates in late June but will rejoin the major-league roster after Jack Suwinski was optioned to Indianapolis on Friday. Mitchell is starting in right field and batting seventh during Friday's matchup against the Rockies. While Diego Castillo should also be in the mix for additional playing time following Suwinski's demotion, Mitchell will presumably have the chance to carve out a regular role in the Pirates' lineup.