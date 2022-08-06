site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Resting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mitchell will sit Saturday against the Orioles.
Mitchell hits the bench after starting six straight games. He went hitless in his last four contests. Ben Gamel will get the start in right field, with Greg Allen starting in left.
